A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back in custody and a woman has been charged following a vehicle stop south of Prince George on Thursday.

A Canada wide warrant was issued for Dustin Fagen Plourde, 32, last Monday after he failed to return to his designated residence.

On Thursday evening, North District Traffic Services stopped a southbound vehicle on Highway 97 near Red Rock and found Plourde in the passenger seat. He was arrested without incident.

The woman driving the vehicle had a driving prohibition and was issued a notice to appear in court. She was also given violation tickets for not having a front license plate and not putting a child in a booster seat. The vehicle was impounded and she and the children in the vehicle were brought back to Prince George by police.