The Spruce City Wildlife Association’s (SCWA) freezer recently broke, spoiling everything inside ahead of this weekend’s banquet.

When New York Fries heard about it, SCWA President Steve Hamilton says the company came to the rescue.

“They donated a freezer to put our donations in for the banquet and they stepped up and give us another freezer that we can auction off to raise funds for our project. It’s absolutely incredible.”

The 24th annual banquet and fundraiser will feature Kai-Uwe Denker, the 2016 Conservationist of the Year for Namibia, and promote preservation.

Among the many things on Saturday’s (April 15) menu, the Association will serve camel, kangaroo, and grizzly bear.