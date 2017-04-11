There’s just one player from the Prince George Cougars listed in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings for the 2017 Entry Draft in June.

Sniper Nikita Popugaev is ranked 28th among North American skaters, which is down from #18 at mid-term.

Nikita Popugaev finishes ranked number 28 on @NHLCentralScout's Final Draft Rankings List among N.A. skaters for the @2017NHLDraft!#UNITED pic.twitter.com/V68xw8ZIFy — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) April 11, 2017

In the 2016-17 season, Popugaev notched 69 points (29G, 40A) in 71 games.

He was traded to Prince George from Moose Jaw in January.

“Pops” notched seven goals and 11 assists in 31 games with the Cougars and added a goal and two assists in six playoff games.

18-year-old Brandon Wheat Kings centre Nolan Patrick continues to be listed at #1.