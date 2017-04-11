Jon Cooper, Head Coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning, has been called by his country to be the bench boss at the 2017 IIHF World Championships.

This will be the Prince George native’s first ever head coaching position with Hockey Canada, joined by Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol, former Florida coach Gerard Gallant, and former Calgary coach Dave King.

Cooper has been behind Tampa Bay’s bench since the 2012-13 NHL season, leading them to the Eastern Conference Finals over the past two seasons, including the title in 2014-15.

The 49-year-old was also an assistant coach for Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey in Toronto last Fall.

He’ll hope to lead Canada to its third straight IIHF Men’s World Championship gold medal; they square off with the Czech Republic to open the tournament on May 5th.

