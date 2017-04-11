Premier Christy Clark requested Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon dissolved the legislature Tuesday, officially kicking off the 2017 election period.

The two candidates running in the Prince George-Mackenzie riding – incumbent MLA and Liberal candidate Mike Morris and NDP candidate Bobby Deepak – started campaigning immediately.

Morris is expecting a busy build-up to the May 9th election.

“We’re into our 28-day writ period. We’re putting our signs up today and our campaign team is revved up and just ready to go, so we’ll hit the road running.”

Deepak is looking forward to the next few weeks.

“Now, the publically-funded partisan ads by Christy Clark will stop, so we’re hitting the ground running. We’ve got our volunteer teams and, of course, you’ll see a lot of signs pop up in the next few days.”

In the Prince George-Valemount riding, Bond is re-running for the Liberals, Natalie Fletcher for the NDP, and Nan Kendy for the Green party also campaigning.