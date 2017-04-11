A report of shots fired prompted the Prince George RCMP to close a section of Highway 97 briefly this afternoon.

Corporal Craig Douglass says the report involved a residence on the 2800 block of the Highway.



“Initial indications were that are adult male shot at adult female when she attended the residence. The two are known to each other multiple officers including a police dog service team attended the area. Within a few minutes officers located and arrested a 48 year old man believed to be responsible for the shots.”

Douglass says investigators cleared the residence to ensure that all people and firearms had been found.

Highway 97’s northbound lane near Bellamy Road was closed for about 15 minutes as a precaution

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.