18-year-old Prince George Cougars defenceman Josh Anderson has joined the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage on an Amateur Tryout contract.

The Rampage are the top farm club of the Colorado Avalanche.

Anderson was selected by the Avs in the third round (71st overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

He is the 6th P.G. player to land a spot in the AHL since the Cougars season ended last week.

The other five are: Jansen Harkins (Manitoba Moose), Brendan Guhle (Rochester Americans), Jesse Gabrielle (Providence Bruins), Colby McAuley (San Jose Barracuda) and Radovan Bondra (Rockford IceHogs).

The AHL regular season ends this weekend.

#

Home teams won all four games on Tuesday night in the WHL best of seven Conference semi-finals.

Glenn Gawdin scored at 9:54 of triple overtime to give the Swift Current Broncos a 5-4 triumph over the regular season champion Regina Pats.

The Broncos lead the series 3-1 with game five Friday in Regina.

Each team had 69 shots.

All three Swift Current wins in the series have been in OT.

Matt Barzal tallied his second goal of the game early in overtime to give the Seattle Thunderbirds a 5-4 victory over the Everett Silvertips.

The Thunderbirds are 7-0 in the playoffs and lead the Silvertips 3-0 with game

five Friday in Seattle.

The Portland Winterhawks doubled the Kelowna Rockets 4-2 which cut the Rockets series lead to 2-1.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes scored the last five goals to knock off the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-2 giving the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead.