The Prince George RCMP have a woman in custody after trying to evade police.

Just after 2 o’clock Monday morning, police located a stolen Dodge Neon being driven on Carney Street.

The vehicle had been stolen in Three Hills, Alberta on March 31 and then activated emergency equipment to try and stop the vehicle.

The driver then sped off and ran a red light at the intersection of Carney and Winnipeg Street.

The car was also observed driving west onto North Nechako Road with the driver speeding directly at an occupied police vehicle

Moments later, after trying to get away on Highway 97 the driver was arrested by police and some cocaine and methamphetamine was seized from the vehicle.

23-year old Shai Lee Brinsky-Creed has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from a Peace Officer and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

She will appear in court on Wednesday.