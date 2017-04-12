Elections BC has released the expense limits for the 2017 election campaign.

There are different limits for candidates, political parties and third party sponsors:

Candidates top out at $77,674.62;

Political parties are limited to $4,882,404.95; and

Third party advertising sponsors can spend $3,328.91 in a single electoral district and a total of $166,445.62 during the campaign.

The office has also released guidelines for crowdfunding political campaigns. They include the information any campaign must collect on its donors. Donations cannot be anonymous and crowdfunding campaigns cannot reward their donors with merchandise, as many non-political campaigns do. However, they can offer items for sale as part of the campaign.