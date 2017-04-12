It’s the first full day of campaigning for the upcoming BC election.

There are three people running in the Prince George-Valemount riding, one of whom is incumbent Liberal MLA Shirley Bond.

Her main goal is growing local and provincial wealth.

“The most important thing we can do, from my perspective, is grow the economy. Say yes to projects, create jobs for people, and that’s going to be the focus of our campaign.”

Natalie Fletcher is the NDP representative and will focus on a number of priorities.

“Making life more affordable for British Columbians, funding the services that we rely on, and, of course, jobs. Family-friendly jobs in the north, for the north.”

The third riding hopeful is the Green Party’s Nan Kendy. We’ve reached out to Nan for a comment but haven’t heard back.

British Columbians go to the polls on May 9th.