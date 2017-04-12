The Kelowna Rockets exploded with five goals in the second period to dump the Portland Winterhawks 7-2 in one of two WHL playoff games on Wednesday.

The visitors won the other game as well.

The Medicine Hat Tigers erased a 2-0 deficit to edge the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime.

Lethbridge goalie Stuart Skinner blocked 56 shots in the loss.

The four WHL best of seven Conference semi-finals resume Friday with three teams facing elimination.

Portland, down 3-1, visits Kelowna and Everett, behind 3-0, plays at Seattle in the West.

Swift Current, up 3-1, tries to eliminate the Pats in Regina and Lethbridge is at Medicine Hat with that series tied 2-2 in the East.

Defenceman Sam Ruopp, the Prince George Cougars captain the past three seasons, has joined the Cleveland Monsters on an Amateur Tryout contract.

The 20-year-old Ruopp is the 7th player of the Cougars to get a shot in the AHL.

The Monsters are the top farm club of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who selected Ruopp in the 5th round of the 2015 NHL Draft.