Members of the Lheidli T’enneh have until 8 PM to cast their vote on the future of the Tribal council.

Each voter is selecting a new chief, four councillors, and three lands authority board members for the next two years. Tribal members are also voting on a referendum for the lands authority.

Among those running is current Chief Dominick Frederick, who has held the position for 13 years.

Spokesperson Loreen Suhr is expecting a strong voter turn out.

“We’ve had a good response from out of town for mail-in ballots, comparable to 2015. I’m expecting a fairly good result. They usually have a good representation.”

A final announcement is expected tonight.