Prince George Mounties are asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in an early morning break-and-enter.

Before 4AM on March 8th, RCMP responded to a report of an alarm set off at a commercial business in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue, in which video surveillance showed an adult male allegedly stealing a tablet valued at $2,500.

The suspect is described as:

– Male

– Mustache and goatee

– Wearing a ball cap, hoodie, and gloves

– Carrying a backpack

Results have been negative in identifying or locating the suspect, and investigators are requesting further assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the male suspect, or his whereabouts, is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.