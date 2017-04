Second Episode of Boardroom Sessions featuring rock legend Danko Jones right before he tore up the CN Centre!

Subscribe To Keep Updated with Everything Going On In Prince George, BC HERE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH66…

Like “”My PG NOW”” on Facebook HERE: https://www.facebook.com/mypgnow/

Like “Country 97 FM” on Facebook HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Country97fm/

Like “The Goat” on Facebook HERE: https://www.facebook.com/943theGOAT/