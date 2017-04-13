There’s a lot of talk about the two bills introduced by the federal government today that will legalize and regulate recreational marijuana as early as next year. Adults 18 years and over will be allowed to possess 30 grams of dry marijuana – or an equivalent – in public and able to grow up to four plants at home.

But it will likely be awhile before the proposed legislation has a real world effect.

“Even though it’s in parliament today, who knows when a final decision will be made,” says Murray Krause, President of the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM). “But I think it’ll take time for that to become a reality on the ground.”

In the meantime, Krause believes the Canadian Supreme Court’s ruling that municipalities have a right to regulate local dispensaries will be very important in the meantime.

“I applaud the notion that the government’s focus appears to be keeping profits away from organized crime and having a way to prohibit the sale to children and youth,” Krause says.

Anyone caught giving pot to minors could face 14 years in jail. Imports and exports of cannabis and related products will remain illegal. Provinces and territories will be able to enact their own age limits for cannabis consumption and personal production.

The UBCM is currently seeking feedback from its members on the issue. An online survey is open until April 28 to collect input on issues including taxation, possible changes to existing bylaws and methods of distribution and law enforcement.

“I think we’re ready to represents local governments well but we want for the consultation with them before we actually strike out with the rest of the work.”

The group did provide input to the federal task force struck to inform the new legislation and met with Task Force Chair Anne McLellan to address concerns and give feedback.