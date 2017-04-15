The BCHL Fred Page Cup championship series is tied 1-1 after the Penticton Vees whipped the Chilliwack Chiefs 5-1 Saturday.

The Chiefs took the opener 4-2 Friday.

The best of seven final shifts to Penticton for games three and four Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to Chilliwack for game five on Saturday.

Both teams have a berth in the Western Canada Cup April 29th, to May 7th in Penticton.

Former Prince George Cougars assistant coach Jason Becker is an assistant coach with the Vees.

In the WHL, the Regina Pats erased a 3-1 deficit to knock off the Swift Current Broncos 5-3 and tie the second round series 3-3.

The CHL top-ranked Pats scored two late goals in the second and added two more early in the third.

The 7th and deciding game will be played Monday in Regina.

The winner will play the Lethbridge Hurricanes or the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Eastern Conference final.

The Hurricanes lead the Tigers 3-2 with game six tonight (Sunday) in Lethbridge.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Thunderbirds face the Kelowna Rockets for the second straight year in the Western Conference final which begins on Friday.

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Kelowna @ Seattle Friday, April 21 7:35 2 Kelowna @ Seattle Saturday, April 22 7:05 3 Seattle @ Kelowna Tuesday, April 25 7:05 4 Seattle @ Kelowna Wednesday, April 26 7:05 5 * Kelowna @ Seattle Friday, April 28 7:35 6 * Seattle @ Kelowna Sunday, April 30 5:05 7 * Kelowna @ Seattle Tuesday, May 2 7:05

* If necessary