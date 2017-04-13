Prince George buses are running tomorrow despite it being a statutory holiday.

Through service expansions implemented in September, public transit is funded to run on all holidays (except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, for now).

City Transit Planner Josephine Macharia advises you look at the bus routes before leaving the house Friday because routes are running on a Sunday schedule.

“The 88/89, for example, it won’t be on a half-hour service, which is what I usually is on weekdays. It’ll be on an hourly service and it only go until 6 p.m. as opposed to until 10 p.m, which is what it usually does.”

Buses on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will all run as regularly scheduled.

Bus fare will also be the same as usual.