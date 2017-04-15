Local firefighters responded to heavy smoke coming out of a single family home Friday night.

Around 8:30PM, crews from three different halls were called to the 2400 block of North Nechako Road, where they saw charring fumes emerging from the building.

Investigators determined the source of the blaze came the kitchen, to which smoke had already spread throughout the residence, however the fire is not being considered suspicious.

According to PG Assistant Fire Chief John Law, there were no reported injuries to occupants or personnel.

The damages have an estimated value of $175,000.