The Cariboo Regional District wants in on the Province’s plans to put free wifi in public highway stops.

In October, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced it’s investing $9 million over three years for wireless internet installation in 25 stops. The CRD is penning a letter to the provincial government, asking to be considered for these upgrades. Of all the highway rest areas in the CRD’s four municipalities, none have wifi.

The Province has five projects scheduled for upgrades this spring:

* Britton Creek Hwy 5 – 67km south of Merritt

* Mt Terry Fox Hwy 16 – 6km east of Tete Jaune

* Galena Bay Hwy 23 – 49km north of Nakusp

* Glacier View Hwy 16 – 7km north of Smithers

* Taylor River Hwy 4 – 37km west of Port Alberni