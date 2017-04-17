The St. Vincent De Paul Society hosted their 35th Annual Easter Feast at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Sunday night.

There was no shortage of mouths to feed according to Organizer Bernie Goold.

“We served over 600 people who attended but we served over 800 meals with some getting a portion which we were very glad we had enough food to be able to do that.”

Goold adds there was plenty of food to go around. “It was about 250 pounds of ham and 250 pounds of scalloped potatoes and then we had mixed vegetables and a variety of pies for dessert.”

A strong volunteer base helped lead the charge and made the dinner top notch.

“We had about 46 to 48 volunteers who worked very hard from about 10 o’clock to 2 o’clock and left the hall in perfect condition so no one would have ever known it was theirs at that time.”

Goold would like to thank the continued support from the public that helped make this a success.