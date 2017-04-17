The Regina Pats have advanced to the WHL Eastern Conference final.

Regular season scoring champion Sam Steel and Austin Wagner scored twice each to lead the Pats to a 5-1 victory over the Swift Current Broncos in the 7th and deciding game.

The CHL top-ranked Pats won the last three games in a four day span to erase a 3-1 deficit.

Regina will play the winner of the Lethbridge at Medicine Hat Tuesday night game seven.

The Western Conference final opens Friday in Seattle with the Thunderbirds up against the Kelowna Rockets.

Game Visitor Home Date Time

1 Kelowna @ Seattle Friday, April 21 7:35

2 Kelowna @ Seattle Saturday, April 22 7:05

3 Seattle @ Kelowna Tuesday, April 25 7:05

4 Seattle @ Kelowna Wednesday, April 26 7:05

5 * Kelowna @ Seattle Friday, April 28 7:35

6 * Seattle @ Kelowna Sunday, April 30 5:05

7 * Kelowna @ Seattle Tuesday, May 2 7:05

* If necessary