Kristen Kieta was the top Prince George runner in the 121st annual Boston Marathon.

The 27 year old Kieta covered the 26 mile 385 yard course in just over three hours (3:07:15), to place 179th in her age class.

Four others from P.G. also competed: Bill Owen (3:13:24), Johanna Wick (3:22:17), Dennis Straussfogel (3:47:09) and Jacqui Pettersen (3:47:412).

Owen was 346th in his age group while Wick was 665th, Straussfogel 189th and Pettersen 407th.



Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya won the men’s race in 2:09:37 while Edna Kiplagat of Kenya topped the women’s division in 2:21:52.

About 30,000 runners participated.