The BC Green party officially announced its platform Monday.

It wants to create long-term, good-paying jobs to support the economy. If elected, the party would promote investment into clean energy industries that will lead to employment.

On the same topic, the Liberals will keep working on its BC Jobs Plan. It’s adding a few more goals, like prioritizing British Columbians for the expected 1 million job openings through 20-25.

Meanwhile, the NDP plans to increase the minimum wage to 15-dollars-per-hour. It also wants to make 96-thousand construction jobs over 5 years and helped to build 114-thousand homes over the next decade.

Election day is May 9th.