After four separate wildfires were reported in the Northwest BC during the Easter long weekend, the Prince George Fire Centre is reminding residents to be vigilant about open burning.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds says people need to be alert.

“So even though we have seen some rain and snowfall in some areas this isn’t the time to get complacent when doing any outdoor burning. Currently there are no fire probations in place for the Prince George Fire Center, however, people wishing to light an open fire must watch changes in weather conditions and follow all burning regulations.”

Reynolds adds it’s a different start to the season with just two fires being reported within the PG Fire Centre.

That is down from last year which was highlighted by the massive wildfires that struck Fort St. John.