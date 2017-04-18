It’s getting down to the nitty-gritty for the 35th Annual Prince George Spruce Kings Show Home Lotto.

Spokesperson Lu Verticchio says there is still time to get your tickets. “After they started out with a bang they really fizzled the last little while, so we now have about 3200 show home tickets to sell in 14 days and about 2200 50/50 tickets.”

Verticchio is confident residents will rally behind the cause.

“We’re confident that just like in the last 34 years residents of Prince George will come and help us out and as a bonus, someone’s going to win that beautiful house on Links Drive worth over $550,000 or a jackpot of up to $50,000 for the 50/50.”

“Last year we moved 2700 tickets in 18 days, we may not get to the 3200 but I think we’re going to get awful close.”

Showhome tickets are $100 and can be purchased at Canadian Tire, the Spruce Kings office, Spruceland Save-On-Foods or at this weekend’s Home and Garden Show.

The grand prize draw is set for May 2.