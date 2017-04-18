If you’re getting your garden ready for the growing season, you might want to pay a visit to the Foothills Landfill this Friday.

The Regional District of Fraser Fort George is once again offering compost for food donations and they learned a few lessons from last year.

“There was a very long line so we have made some changes to the program this year,” says Rachel Ryder, Waste Diversion Program Leader with the District. “One of them being that it’s on a Friday afternoon and we have two [skid steer] operators this time. The other major change is that we are limiting it to 2 meters per load.”

That’s about enough to fill an 8 foot box, according to Ryder. If that’s too much for your needs, you can pick up smaller amounts as well.

“We have an areas for people that come in a van or car and maybe have a few Tupperware containers that they want to fill up – we have an area there that they will be able to load that up as well.”

If you work a regular 9-5 job though, you might have trouble making it out to the event.

“It’s from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Foothills Landfill. You’re more than welcome to come more than once during those three hours – we just ask that you bring a food donation each time you come.”

The collected food will be donated to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.