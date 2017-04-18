The BC Green Party, Liberals, and NDP have each shared their methods to increase job numbers throughout the province.

Statistics Canada recently unveiled that job numbers across BC went up 21% in the fourth quarter of 2016, however, a closer look shows that northern numbers dropped 13% in that same timeframe.

Green Party

In its recently released election platform, the part states the province’s solid GDP growth and job creation paints a misleading picture of the economy. Many of the “already-wealthy” are benefitting from the lucrative Lower Mainland housing market, but the Greens claim that doesn’t do enough for everyone else. Speaking to BC’s high job rate, the Greens note these are often part-time positions, and any spike in employment has been limited to certain areas.

The Party plans to grow jobs by investing in clean energy and transportation opportunities. This would ensure growth in the proportion of energy needs are satisfied by clean energy, and cleaner transit (like the adoption of zero and low emission vehicles). This could lead to new “well-paying jobs” all over BC.

The Green Party claims this will not have budget implications.

Liberals

Christy Clark and the Liberal platform promises to keep working on its “BC Jobs Plan,” which the party claims has created 222,200 jobs since its implementation in 2011.

It’s adding a few more goals, including making BC’s economy the most diversified by 2022, and prioritize British Columbians for the anticipated one million job openings through 2025. It also wants British Columbia to be a leader in driving innovation and competitiveness while demonstrating climate leadership in Canada, and continue breaking down trade barriers by supporting the exports.

The jobs plan also touches on investments and jobs in natural gas, LNG, #BCTech Strategy, clean energy and climate action, small business aid, resource development, and a Rural Economic Plan.

NDP

The New Democrats want to create 96,000 new jobs building, restoring, and replacing schools, hospitals, and roads, which it believes will add $18 billion to the economy over five years. The NDP also wants to build 114,000 rental, social, and co-op home using BC wood products in the next decade, all of which will help revitalize BC’s forest industry.

Something the party has been very vocal about is increasing the minimum wage to $15/ hour.

Election day is May 9th.