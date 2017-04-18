SD57 takes questions, comments, & concerns from parents about Springwood reopening in September | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Hundreds of parents, students, and teachers gathered at Kelly Road Secondary Tuesday night for an information session on the re-opening of Springwood Elementary in the Hart Region.

School District 57’s Board of Education voted unanimously on the decision two weeks ago, officially giving them five months to get the school ready to go for 2017-18.

Some parents were delighted to have another option for their young children, including Katarina Djuric, who has a six-year-old daughter in the new catchment.

“We’re actually very excited because I went to Bear Lake Elementary and my husband went to Springwood Elementary, so we think would be great for her to go to a smaller school.”

Parent Katarina (top) says she's looking forward to re-opening of #Springwood; says husband attended school & wants daughter to go @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/s2J4bII8UP — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) April 19, 2017

The decision comes after the BC Government and BC Teacher’s Federation came to an agreement that would reduce class sizes and capacity, restoring a language lost 15 years ago.

Djuric says Heather Park Elementary has become too much for her.

“There will be smaller class sizes, and Heather Park is almost at capacity. Was it a bit soon? Maybe, but again, we’re just very excited to see another smaller school open up in the Hart Highlands.”

Parent Ian Brown also attended the two-hour meeting at Kelly Road, has a child in Heather Park, and like other concerned families, he explains why re-opening Springwood would cause a problem.

“The change would be difficult work wise for our son who’s really happy where he is, and with the daycare provider, and that consistency, and just that help for him is more important to us than the school he goes to.”

Parent Ian Brown says son is in catchment of #Springwood, but he's already comfortable with #HeatherPark; could cause inconvenience @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/tgM2SqWmMc — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) April 19, 2017

While Brown says he doesn’t object to re-opening a school, he believes he should be able to choose where to send his six-year-old son.

“We work a little bit late; we live out by Salmon Valley, so we can’t ship him home on a bus and leave them there at 6PM, that’s just not going to happen. Springwood is a little bit isolated from any other after-school care programs that I’m aware of.”

Based on the new catchment surrounding Springwood, SD57 predicts 135 students will join the school from Heather Park and 45 will come from Grandview.

#SD57 explaining plan to get #Springwood ready for 2017-18 year; Gr6 students in new catchment area advised to school in September @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/15bkdWUZu4 — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) April 19, 2017

Though ultimately the answers to most questions were limited, topics of discussion with SD57 included bus routes, extra-curricular activities, and the transition process for students.

Springwood is scheduled to reopen by September 1st.