The Lethbridge Hurricanes will join Regina, Kelowna, and Seattle as part of the WHL’s final teams remaining in the playoffs.

The ‘Canes came back in dramatic fashion, scoring on the short-hand in the first overtime period of Game Seven to beat the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-4 Tuesday night and the series, 4-3.

Veteran right-winger Tyler Wong potted the game-winner 3:02 into the extra frame, sending Lethbridge into their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2008.

They’ll face the Pats and will look for redemption after being eliminated by Regina in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

The two clubs will begin their series Friday in the Saskatchewan capital.

WHL EASTERN FINAL:

Game | Visitor | Home | Date | Time

1 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Friday, April 21 @ 6:00

2 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Saturday, April 22 @ 6:00

3 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Tuesday, April 25 @ 6:00

4 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Wednesday, April 26 @ 6:00

*5 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Friday, April 28 @ 6:00

*6 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Sunday, April 30 @ 5:00

*7 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Tuesday, May 2 @ 6:00

(*IF NECESSARY)

The Kelowna Rockets and Seattle Thunderbirds will begin on Friday as well in a rematch of 2016’s West Final clash.

WHL WESTERN FINAL:

Game | Visitor | Home | Date | Time

1 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Friday, April 21 @ 7:35

2 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Saturday, April 22 @ 7:05

3 | Seattle @ Kelowna = Tuesday, April 25 @ 7:05

4 | Seattle @ Kelowna = Wednesday, April 26 @ 7:05

*5 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Friday, April 28 @ 7:35

*6 | Seattle @ Kelowna = Sunday, April 30 @ 5:05

*7 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Tuesday, May 2 @ 7:05

(*IF NECESSARY)

BCHL FRED PAGE CUP:

The Penticton Vees scored three unanswered goals in the third period of Game Three to beat the Chilliwack Chiefs 5-2 and take a 2-1 series lead in the BCHL Finals.

Vees’ Forwards Grant Cruikshank and Chris Klack each tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday night’s victory at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Other scorers for the Western Canada Cup hosts included Massimo Rizzo, Gabe Bast, and Jared Nash; Chiefs’ Captain Jordan Kawaguchi netted both of Chilliwack’s goals within a five-minute span of the second period.

Penticton goaltender Mathew Robson made 17 saves for his 10th win of the 2017 playoffs, while Chilliwack netminder Mark Sinclair was kept busy, facing a total of 30 shots.

Former Prince George Cougars’ Assistant Coach Jason Becker and his blue-and-white squad will look to go up 3-1 in the Fred Page Cup contest against the Chiefs tonight at 7PM.