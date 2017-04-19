SD57 hosted an information session on Springwood Elementary re-opening for 2017-18 | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Tuesday night’s information session on Springwood Elementary re-opening in September saw a hundred parents and students bringing questions and concerns to SD57 members.

Board of Education Chair Tim Bennett was present at Kelly Road Secondary and says he’s impressed with the turnout.

He also understands the worries some parents have regarding the new catchment area and the level of preparedness with this decision.

“We know that this is a time where families may be feeling a wide range of emotions; excitement, angst, frustration. Hopefully we’re able to alleviate a little bit of the anxiety that families are feeling.”

The next step in the Board’s five-month plan leading up to the 2017-18 calendar year is sending facility staff to start cleaning out the school and bringing building standards up to par.

Bennett also says the search for a Springwood principal is currently underway.

“The Board hopes to announce an appointed principal in the coming weeks. They will then have the opportunity to hire their staff, and work with the community to really get a sense of starting to build the culture that Springwood will have when it opens in September.”

.@mypgnow MORE: #SD57 says PAC should be thought about soon with #Springwood opening; adds it depends on who leads school too @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/HD3NbzWv8O — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) April 19, 2017

He believes community involvement will also be a big factor and recognizes how this will affect daily routines already settled in for families, and that students do more in their day outside of the classroom.

“Many of these kids are in before-and-after school care, they are in extracurriculars; the Board heard a few issues regarding how we can support families and child care, including go making sure that the bell schedule is really early.”

Some parents are also worried about their children getting to-and-from school safely, and and if similar courses at Heather Park and Glenview would be provided.

Springwood is scheduled to officially re-open on September 1st.