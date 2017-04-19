The Prince George Spruce Kings have added some young talent to their roster for the 2017-18 season, all of whom originate from the Lower Mainland.

Defenseman Layton Ahac, forward Chong Min Lee, and goaltender Bradley Cooper have signed contracts to assemble in Prince George, joining previously acquired 17-year-old forward Ryan Stack.

North Vancouver native Ahac played with the West Vancouver Warriors of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) last season, tallying 21 points (8G, 13A) in 28 games.

Congratulations to all players, especially Warrior @Ahac14. E15 -> BCHL.. incredible accomplishment https://t.co/jgjO7Xjkvq — West Van Warriors (@WestVanWarriors) April 19, 2017

Port Coquitlam product Lee notched 26 points (9G, 17A) in 23 games with the PJHL’s Port Moody Panthers; he played eight regular season games with the Kings this past year as an affiliate.

General Manager Mike Hawes calls the South Korean-born player an early fan favourite.

“Chong Min is a solid two-way player who will fit well with our current group of forwards. He skates well, shoots the puck a ton, and is very aware in both ends. He’ll be an exciting player that fans will enjoy watching for the next couple of seasons.”

Lee is the younger brother of Chong Hyun Lee, a forward with Prince George last season.

Fresh off a 17-win season, West Vancouver native Cooper recorded a goals-against-average of 2.22 and a 0.922 save-percentage with Burnaby Winter Club.

Congrats to Prep student-athlete Bradley Cooper who received a commitment from the Prince George Spruce Kings of the BCHL. pic.twitter.com/SC4wjW5Zga — BWC Hockey Academy (@BWCHA_) April 19, 2017

The newest players will join a new era for the Spruce Kings under recently-promoted Head Coach Adam Maglio.