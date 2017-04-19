Prince George Cougars captain Sam Ruopp has been nominated for the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy, which is awarded annually to the WHL’s Humanitarian of the Year.

The award winner will be announced on May 3rd.

Ruopp has been named Western Conference Humanitarian of the Year.

The Eastern Conference nominee is Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Tyler Wong.

The 1996-born Ruopp played 258 regular season games with the Cougars.

He notched 91 points (16 goals) and 346 penalty minutes to go along with a +35 rating.

WHL MEDIA RELEASE:

At the onset of the 2015-16 season, the product of Zehner, Sask., played a key role in launching the well-received “Literacy and Exercise” Initiative in local Prince George elementary schools, aimed at promoting literacy and healthy living.

Having enjoyed the opportunity to contribute via the “Literacy and Exercise” Initiative, Ruopp stepped to the forefront in 2016-17 and helped with the launch of the “Spirit of Healthy Kids” promotion, implemented in conjunction with Northern Health and the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation. He visited 15 elementary schools in the region, helping educate students on the benefits of healthy living, good choices and active lifestyles.

Outside of his commitment to regular community work, Ruopp was always the first to volunteer his time for other off-ice initiatives, including hospital visits, backyard rink promotions, autograph sessions and photography opportunities, along with the simple but oft-overlooked effort of connecting with fans through genuine conversation.