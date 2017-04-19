The Prince George Home and Garden Show takes off this weekend, hosted by the Canadian Home Builders’ Association of Northern BC (CHBA).

This year, the event will be commemorating its 40th anniversary of home renovations and inspiring builders to create their own ideas.

Executive Officer Terri McConnachie says the three-day event will cater to all age groups.

“The Rona Kutthroat Construction Competition is back on with a battle of the builders; Home Depot is there with a Little Builders Workshop; we have a pancake breakfast for a community on Sunday morning between 9AM and 11AM.”

Vendor space at Exhibition Park are sold out and McConnachie believes this is also a great opportunity for students to mingle with workplace professionals.

She adds the show represents the official seasonal shift.

“Everyone wants to come out and see what there is to do. We’ve all got our ‘To-Do List’ when Spring hits with those small and larger jobs around the house, outdoor living solutions, maybe looking for fresh coat of paint, maybe those windows will they actually last another winter.”

Familiar faces are returning to the show, but McConnachie adds there’s plenty of new businesses that have signed up.

“We’ve got roofers and gardeners and folks that can help you fix your outside deck. We’ve got demonstrations, we’ve got a birdhouse auction, the beat-up barbecue competition; it just truly is a family event and we welcome our entire community.”

Doors will open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3PM on Friday; for more information on the Home and Garden Show, you can click here.