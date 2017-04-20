It might not be the busiest day of the year for the Prince George RCMP, but the local detachment is keeping a close eye on the 420 activity during Cannabis Day in the city.

Corporal Craig Douglass says they don’t plan on stepping in unless they absolutely have to.

“Any events that do take place are done so in a peaceful manner but because it’s technically still illegal we could in an interest of public safety can take action.”

Douglass has a simple message for those who plan on celebrating. “We would encourage those persons who want to celebrate this to do so in a private setting and somewhere where it’s not going to affect other residents that don’t want to partake in the activities.”

Ottawa is expected to legalize pot sometime in 2018 but the status quo on criminal charges remains the same. “The laws are still current and in place and those are the laws that we enforce but if the laws change then we will enforce the new laws,” says Douglass.

The Canadian government has introduced a pair of bills that will legalize and regulate recreational marijuana across the country as early as next year.

Adults, 18 years and over will be allowed to possess 30 grams of dry marijuana – or an equivalent – in public and able to grow up to 4 plants at home.

Anyone caught giving pot to minors could face 14 years in jail.

Provinces and territories will be able to enact their own age limits for cannabis consumption and personal production.

The Union of BC Municipalities is currently seeking feedback from its members on the issue.

An online survey is open until April 28 to collect input on issues including taxation, possible changes to existing bylaws and methods of distribution and law enforcement.