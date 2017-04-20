This will be what local residents will see when they open the City's new website Tuesday morning | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The City Of Prince George will be launching a newly designed website that’s been in the works for the last 18 months, hoping to create better access for public needs and interests.

Set to launch Tuesday morning, the City has made the site more compatible with most electronic and mobile devices.

Director of External Relations Rob van Adrichem says the navigation has changed, but the process is expected to be simpler.

“City Hall, Things To do, Business and Development, and City Services are very kind of normal menus that you would see on a lot of Municipal websites. We spent some time with our consultant really exploring how we can really enable people to get the stuff quickly.”

He says the City conducted focus groups, surveys, and interviews involving 200 people to come up with a firm solution, going under its $225,000 budget at the same time.

Council will provide more information to the general public at Monday night’s council meeting.