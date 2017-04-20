Cariboo Cougars blank Canadians in Games 2 & 3 for series comeback, and the BCMML Championship title | Brendan Pawliw, My PG Now

The 2017 Telus Cup, hosted by the Cariboo Cougars, is days away and the tournament’s committee is opening up sales for individual game passes.

Single game passes will be launched Friday at just $5.00 per game, with the Semi-Finals going for $10.00 a pop, and the Medal Matches at $15.00 each.

6️⃣ days to puck drop! The rink is ready. Are you!? #TELUSCup pic.twitter.com/UJzeGObaXR — TELUS Cup (@HC_TELUSCup) April 18, 2017

The BC-champion Cougars are welcoming five other teams representing other Major Midget leagues across Canada, including:

– Leduc Oil Kings (Alberta)

– Regina Pat-Canadians (Prairies)

– Mississauga Rebels (Ontario)

– Blizzard du Séminaire Saint-François (Quebec)

– Cape Breton West Islanders (Maritimes)

Prince George’s team will play their first game on Monday, April 24th; the contest’s opening ceremonies will take place prior to puck-drop.

The Telus Cup goes from April 24th to 30th; for more information, you can click here.