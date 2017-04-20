According to Fair Vote Canada, only two of the three major party leaders in the BC Election have called for an electoral reform if elected in May.

Victoria Chapter Co-Chair Terry Dance-Binnink says both the NDP and the Greens have made platform promises to have a new voting system by 2021.

“The NDP will go about that through holding a referendum. The Greens do not think that a referendum is needed up front, but would consider a referendum after voters have had an experience with a new voting system.”

As a result, the national agency is asking local residents to consider asking the tough questions during the only televised debate on April 26th.

Dance-Binnink also feels the government has easily made controversial decisions about things like LNG and Site C because other parties don’t have a voice, and a new system would change that mindset.

“So the 49% of voters who don’t have an MLA right now in the legislature representing their values would have such an MLA under proportional voting.”

.@AJWVictoriaBC & BC Greens release their democratic reform platform- includes proportional representation! #bcpoli https://t.co/89aXQr6SVZ — Fair Vote Canada (@FairVoteCanada) April 17, 2017

She adds she feels not all British Columbians have their own voices under the current voting system.

“BC Liberals have 44% of the popular vote, but have 100% of the power. So both John Horgan and Andrew Weaver have seen first-hand the futility of trying to influence decisions under the first-past-the-post system.”

The BC Liberals have yet to comment on the subject matter.

Since 1956, all but one election has resulted in a majority government, but with support of less than half of the voters.

Fair Vote Canada is encouraging voters to send in their questions for the televised debate on Wednesday from 6:30PM to 8PM.

