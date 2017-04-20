A Prince George native will be boxing in the Canadian Amateur National Championships in Quebec City next week.

Jag Seehra, and 22 other athletes representing Boxing BC , will be fighting under Head Coach Bob Pegues, who was also raised in Northern BC, but both have recently moved to Vancouver Island.

In his ninth nationals appearance, the 27-year-old is expected to have his first bout on Wednesday.

There are a total of nine competitors in his 64kg weight class; Seehra lost in the second round the Amateur Nationals in 2016.

Boxing BC has also reached a new milestone as 1,500 memberships have been registered for the organization.

Association President Ryan O’Shea says members are increasing at an historic rate.

“These are the highest numbers we have seen in 15 years. We have reached the 1,000 membership mark in the past, but more than 1,500 is a record.”

He adds he’s excited to see the future growth of the sport in BC.