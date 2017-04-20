Prince George fire rescue put out a small, roadside fire in the bushes along Massey Drive today.

Deputy Chief Cliff Warner couldn’t confirm what started the fire but asks that you don’t throw your cigarettes out the window.

“Especially this time of year when everything’s drying out and grass fires can get going pretty easily. These can spread and become big fires and cause lots of damage.”

Warner advises you to put our smokes safely.

“Disposing of your smoking materials and your ashtray and then ensuring they’re out disposing of them appropriately.”

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.