It’s a busy day on the campaign trail for the BC Liberals.

Premier Christy Clark is traveling through the Cariboo region on Friday with earlier stops in Williams Lake and Quesnel before finishing off in Prince George.

An announcement is scheduled for 5:30 pm at the campaign office on Westwood Drive.

Clark will be joined by Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond, Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris, and Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad.