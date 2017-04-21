Stats Canada Analyst Marton Lovei says the number of people collecting Employment Insurance benefits in Prince George went down in February.

He says the trend took place over the past year.

“The regular beneficiaries decreased by 100. In January of 2017, there was 2,080 and in February of this year it was 1,980.”

The province had 53,350 EI recipients to compared to 53,990 during the same time period last year.

In Canada, 554,160 people received benefits in February.

Saskatchewan had the biggest decrease in beneficiaries during the month of 4.1%.

BC placed fourth in that category with a decline of just 2.1%.