Medical Radiography student Alicia Fiege is first winner of the Dr. Larry Breckon Memorial Fund

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) has awarded one lucky student with a brand new $1,000 scholarship fund.

The inaugural Dr. Larry Breckon Memorial Endowment award goes to someone who wishes to further their education, and eventually pursue a career, in the field of medical radiography.

First-year student Alicia Fiege says she’s honoured to be a part of Dr. Breckon’s legacy.

“I wasn’t really sure what to expect until I started actually Googling Dr. Breckon himself, and then I really came to understand who he was as a person and the accomplishments he’s made giving back to the younger generations by creating this for us to learn.”

The Vancouver Island native was recognized at CNC’s awards banquet, but was away on practicum.

Dr. Breckon died in the Fall of 2015, but was a key factor in growing the popularity of the program according to CNC.

The award is funded through 118 school donors.