There will be a third meeting of all of the political candidates in Prince George, slated between the two original forums announced last week.

All parties from the Prince George-Valemount and Prince George Mackenzie ridings, which is now six nominees, are scheduled to meet at the AiMHi Building on Thursday, April 27th.

The organization will be hosting the panel in the main gymnasium, where they’ve already posed a question to candidates ahead of the forum:

“Former US President Jimmy Carter once said, ‘The measure of a society is found in how they treat their weakest and most helpless citizens.’ If you are elected as an MLA, how well will you measure up?”

The meeting will begin at 7PM at 950 Kerry Street; the other two panels are scheduled for April 25th and May 2nd.

The Liberal nominees include Shirley Bond and Mike Morris; NDP candidates are Natalie Fletcher and Bobby Deepak; the Green Party nominees are Nan Kendy and Hilary Crowley.