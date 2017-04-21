Crash on Hwy97 allegedly involves a passenger bus travelling from Clinton to Prince George | Richard Wesley

Highway 97 south of Quesnel is closed this hour due to a fatal accident.

Sergeant Al Steinhauser with North District Regional Traffic Services confirms that one person was killed, and three others taken to G.R. Baker Hospital in serious condition following a multi-vehicle accident just south of Kersley.

Steinhauser also confirms that the accident involved a Greyhound Bus, a farm tractor, and two personal vehicles.

What caused the accident remains under investigation.

Steinhauser says the highway is expected to remain closed for several hours while they conduct that investigation and they ask the motoring public for their understanding.

We will continue to bring more information as it comes.