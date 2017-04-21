Crash on Hwy97 allegedly involves a passenger bus travelling from Clinton to Prince George | Richard Wesley

UPDATE:

Drive BC says Highway 97 has been re-opened outside of Quesnel in both directions after a multi-vehicle crash Friday night.

Single lane alternating traffic is taking place south of Kersley.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 is now single lane alternating traffic south of Kersleyhttps://t.co/GtdUUbWL5K — Drive BC (@DriveBC) April 22, 2017

A Greyhound bus, tractor trailer, a passenger car, and For pick-up truck were involved in a fatal collision heading northbound; one person died, while others were sent to G.R. Baker Hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

UPDATE:

One person has died and numerous other people suffered injuries that police describe as minor to serious following a crash Friday night on Highway 97, south of Kersley.

Quesnel RCMP responded to the scene of the crash that involved a Greyhound Bus, a passenger car, a Ford Pickup, and a Kubota Tractor pulling a piece of farm equipment.

A Collision Reconstructionist from Williams Lake was called to assist Cariboo Traffic Services as well as members from North District Traffic Services.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Services are also on scene.

Police have not yet determined what may have caused this crash, however, alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

All vehicles involved were travelling north on Highway 97.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Highway 97 south of Quesnel is closed due to a fatal accident.

Sergeant Al Steinhauser with North District Regional Traffic Services confirms that one person was killed, and three others taken to G.R. Baker Hospital in serious condition following a multi-vehicle accident just south of Kersley.

Steinhauser also confirms that the accident involved a Greyhound Bus, a farm tractor, and two personal vehicles.

Steinhauser adds the highway is expected to remain closed for several hours while they conduct that investigation and they ask the motoring public for their understanding.