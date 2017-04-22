The Spruce City Wildlife Association (SCWA) will be returning a school of salmon into the Nechako River Sunday morning.

The non-profit organization has been taking care of the nearly 2,000 chinook since September, all of which came from the same parent stock.

President Steve Hamilton says the SCWA will need all the help they can get.

“We need as many people, preferably kids, to come out as possible so we can help foster that return to the fish nature and wildlife habitat.”

Hamilton adds it’s time for them to get to the Pacific Ocean.

“In a hatchery environment, you’re never going to recreate nature perfectly. These guys grew a little bit faster than expected; we are actually expecting end of May, and due to their growth rates, and for the best chance of survival, we have to get them into the river.”

The send-off will take place at the Cottonwood Island Park Boat Launch area at 11AM; the event will be rain or shine.

A Hatchery open house and barbecue is scheduled to follow.