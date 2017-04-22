The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (I-HIT) says a murder in the Lower Mainland has claimed the life of a local man.

On Thursday morning around 7:30AM, local RCMP responded to reports of a body found north of Hope on Forest Service Road, which was deemed a homicide based on evidence.

20-year-old Michael Walter Bonin has been identified by investigators as the male victim and are still working with Upper Fraser Valley RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service.

In a statement, I-HIT Corporal Meghan Foster says the incident appears to be targeted, but there are still lots of unanswered questions.

She adds the investigation is still in its early stages as it is also unclear if the location where the body was found was where the murder occurred.

Anyone with information on Bonin, or this incident, is asked to call the I-HIT Information Line at 1 (877) 551-4448, their local RCMP detachment, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.