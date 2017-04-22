A mural depicting the cultural significance of the salmon at PG Farmer's Market | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

A new mural honouring local food resources has been unveiled at the Prince George Farmer’s Market.

In collaboration with the first outdoor market of the season, Downtown PG and the City worked with local Cree/Dakelh artist Clayton Gauthier to design the artwork over the last year using large panels.

Downtown PG Executive Director Colleen Van Mook says she’s amazed by the meaning of the mural.

“It really ties together food sustainability and the importance of the salmon for his culture. So the Prince George Farmers Market was really happy to find a home for the mural all on their building.”

Van Mook adds she love’s what “The Salmon’s Beauty entails to the region.

“It’s representative of what we want to honour in this day in age. It all goes so much hand-in-hand because we have a lot of merchants in that market that are all about food sustainability.”

She says the unveiling is part of the organization’s Earth Day festivities on Saturday, when communities should be recognizing territorial food sources.