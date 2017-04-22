There is now a sixth nominee in the election race out of the Prince George area.

In a last minute registration, Hilary Crowley will be running for the BC Green Party in the Prince George-Mackenzie riding.

The veteran party candidate of previous elections, both provincially and federally, says she wasn’t even planning on campaigning at all.

“There were a couple of people that were considering it, but then didn’t. I didn’t want there to not be a candidate so I put my name forward.”

Registration for candidates in all 85 BC ridings officially closed on Tuesday April 18th at 1PM and Crowley says she just beat the deadline.

One of the big priorities on her list is bringing in an electoral reform as early as 2021, much like what Green Party leader Andrew Weaver has expressed on multiple occasions.

Crowley claims it would bring back democracy in the legislature.

“We really want to bring in a system of proportional representation, so that the number of seats reflect the number of votes in the province.”

She also believes Weaver’s vision and plan for provincial healthcare makes more sense for BC.

“That means physical activities, making sure that’s all communities have good access to outdoor recreation, and to make sure we’re providing healthy food instead of shipping in pre-processed food from miles away.”

Crowley is going up against Mike Morris with the Liberals and Bobby Deepak with the NDP.