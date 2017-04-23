The Canadian Institute of Forestry and Forests without Borders are hosting the 1st International Forest and Ecology Film Festival Thursday evening.

The Canfor Theatre will be filled with photographs by both Prince George’s Jesses Seniunas and Chilean photographer Francisco Garate-Flores.

There will also be two documentaries shown starting at 6 PM. One is about a woodlot east of Prince George which gives a closer look at local forests. The other focuses on the negative effects of Indonesian farmers clearing land for new palm oil plantations.

Organizer Nicholas Dormaar believes these media will get people talking about local and global issues.

“Especially in this age of global media where most things are very quickly digested, so this is kind of a way to develop ideas more and create conversations.”

Many of the photos will be sold through a silent auction. Event proceeds will help the Talamarange Micro-Nursery Project in Nepal.

Doors open at 5 PM.